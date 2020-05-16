On May 16, 1973, Valley League Hall of Famer Johnny Oates (Virginia Tech) was 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter for the Atlanta Braves in a 5-2 win over the Houston Astros. For the Astros, Bob Watson was 0-for-5. Watson died earlier this week at the age of 74. He was the first African-American to win a World Series as a general manager (Yankees, 1996), scored the one-millionth run in MLB history, and was an All-Star during his 19-year career. Oates died in Richmond in 2004.
Harrisonburg native Alan Knicely (TA), on May 16, 1982, was 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter for the Houston Astros in a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Knicely played for the Astros for parts of 1979-82. He was teammates for part of that time with Art Howe, who played with the Astros from 1976-82. According to published reports, Howe, 73, was dealing with COVID-19 issues this week. Howe managed the Astros and Oakland.
In his last Major League season, Billy Sample (JMU, Harrisonburg Turks) was 3-for-4 and scored two runs for the Atlanta Braves in a 6-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on May 16, 1986.
John Kruk, a Valley League Hall of Famer with New Market, was 2-for-3 and drove in a run on May 16, 1993, as the Philadelphia Phillies in a 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves. The West Virginia native and Keyser High graduate had 100 homers in his career and hit .300.
Harrisonburg native Travis Harper (JMU, Circleville High) gave up two runs in relief for Tampa Bay in a 10-7 win over the Chicago White Sox on May 16, 2006. It was the last MLB season for Harper, who appeared in 240 games and was 22-29.
On May 16, 1990, Staunton native Larry Sheets had a pinch-hit to drive in a run for the Detroit Tigers in a 12-0 victory against the Texas Rangers.
Valley League Hall of Famer Sam Perlozzo (New Market, Waynesboro) was the manager for the Orioles on May 16, 2006. The Orioles lost, 6-5, to the Boston Red Sox as Jonathan Papelbon - who ended his career with Washington - got the save. William & Mary product Chris Ray got the last three outs for the Orioles and lowered his ERA to 1.76.
