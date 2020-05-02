Valley League alum Brett Gardner was 1-for-2 with two walks and scored a run on May 2, 2018 for the New York Yankees in a 8-4 loss to the Angels. Gardner was drafted in the third round in 2005 out of the College of Charleston by the Yankees. He made his Major League debut in 2008. The speedy outfielder hit .182 in spring training this year with the Yankees.
On May 2, 2008, VBL alum Aubrey Huff was 1-for-4 with a double for the Baltimore Orioles in a 4-3 win over the Angels. The Ohio native hit 32 homers that year for the Orioles.
In his first MLB game of the season, on May 2, 2012, Erik Kratz (Harrisonburg Turks, EMU) was retired as a pinch-hitter for the Philadelphia Phillies in a 15-13 loss to the Atlanta Braves. the former Harrisonburg resident hit nine homers in 50 games with the Phillies that season.
Source: Baseball Reference
