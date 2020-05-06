Brian Bocock, Juan Pierre

San Francisco Giants’ Brian Bocock, center, reacts after tagging out Juan Pierre as he tried to steal second to end their Major League Baseball game, Wednesday, April 2, 2008, in Los Angeles. The Giants won 2-1.

 AP Photo

Turner Ashby graduate Brian Bocock, who played in the Valley League for Luray, was 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter for the San Francisco Giants on May 6, 2008 in a 12-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was the 30th game in the majors for Bocock, a product of Stetson in Florida. Another former Luray player, Drew Rucinski, is now pitching in the Korea Baseball Organization that began earlier this week.

Source: Baseball Reference

