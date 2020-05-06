Turner Ashby graduate Brian Bocock, who played in the Valley League for Luray, was 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter for the San Francisco Giants on May 6, 2008 in a 12-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was the 30th game in the majors for Bocock, a product of Stetson in Florida. Another former Luray player, Drew Rucinski, is now pitching in the Korea Baseball Organization that began earlier this week.
Source: Baseball Reference
