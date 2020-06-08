Chris Hoiles (Harrisonburg Turks) on June 8, 1993, was 3-for-3 with a homer and four RBI from the No. 7 spot in the order as the Baltimore Orioles won at home over the Oakland A’s 6-4. Former Orioles’ pitcher Storm Davis threw out of the bullpen for Oakland while future Baltimore shortstop Mike Bordick started for the A’s. The starting pitcher for the Orioles was Fernando Valenzuela, who broke in with the Dodgers in 1981 in dramatic fashion.
On June 8, 1983, Harrisonburg native Alan Knicely (Turner Ashby) was 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter for the Cincinnati Reds in a 5-3 loss at home to San Diego. Johnny Bench was 0-for-2 as the starting first baseman for the Reds. Cesar Cedeno and Gary Redus hit homers for the hosts.
Rick Croushore (JMU, Harrisonburg Turks), in his sixth MLB outing, retired four batters and gave up one hit and no runs out of the bullpen on June 8, 1998, for the St. Louis Cardinals in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. Mark McGwire and Brian Jordan, a former football and baseball standout at the University of Richmond, hit homers for the Cardinals. McGwire hit a record 70 homers that season.
Clint Robinson (Harrisonburg Turks) made his MLB debut on June 8, 2012, as he went hitless in one at-bat for Kansas City in a 4-2 loss at Pittsburgh. Robinson struck out to end the game against Pittsburgh closer Joel Hanrahan, who earlier played for Washington.
Roanoke native Billy Sample (JMU, Harrisonburg Turks) was 1-for-4 with a double and stolen base for the Texas Rangers on June 8, 1983, in a 1-0 victory at Seattle.
Staunton native Larry Sheets (EMU, RCBL) was 0-for-4 for the Baltimore Orioles on June 8, 1987, in a 6-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Cal Ripken, Jr. and Terry Kennedy each had three hits for Baltimore.
On June 8, 2016, Daniel Murphy (Luray, Valley League) was 1-for-4 with a run scored and RBI as the Washington Nationals beat the Chicago White Sox 11-4. Ryan Zimmerman (Virginia) drove in two runs and the top three hitters in the Washington lineup each had three hits — Ben Revere, Jayson Werth, and Bryce Harper.
On June 8, 2016, the Marlins lost 7-5 to the Minnesota Twins. Lorenzo Bundy, a JMU product who also played in the VBL and RCBL, was a coach for the Marlins during the 2016 season.
