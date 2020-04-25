DN-R Sports Staff
Chris Hoiles played for the Harrisonburg Turks in the Valley Baseball League while in college at Eastern Michigan. He made his Major League debut on this date, April 25, 1989, as a pinch-hitter for Baltimore in a game on the road against the Angels. He pinch-hit for Staunton native Larry Sheets (EMU) and grounded out against lefty Bob McClure with the Orioles ahead 8-1 in the top of the seventh. The Orioles won by the same final score and Hoiles would play in six games that year but eventually make the Orioles Hall of Fame.
Lorenzo Bundy (JMU), who played in the VBL and Rockingham County League, was a coach for the Miami Marlins on April 25, 2016, in a 3-2 win at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Earlier this year Bundy was named Double-A manager of Binghamton in the New York Mets’ farm system. The Eastern League All-Star game, slated for Binghamton in July, was canceled Friday due to COVID-19.
Ryan Zimmerman (Virginia), on this day in 2017, scored two runs and had a hit as the Washington Nationals won 15-12 at Colorado. Nationals general Mike Rizzo said Friday he hopes there is some sort of season this year. “I’m upbeat about that. I do believe we will have baseball,” he said. “I trust we will find a way.” Rizzo also credited the work done by Zimmerman and other Washington players to raise money for those in need during the current crisis.
Tom Brookens, another Valley League alum, had a pinch-hit and drove in a run for the Detroit Tigers on April 25, 1984 in a win over the Texas Rangers. The Tigers would go on to win the World Series and Brookens played in 113 games that season. Brookens is a native of Chambersburg, Penn. Virginia natives who also played in that game were Billy Sample (Roanoke, JMU) and Curtis Wilkerson (Petersburg) of the Rangers. Sample led off and was 1-for-4. Texas pitcher Jim Bibby, a product of Lynchburg College who pitched that day, died in Lynchburg in 2010. The Tigers who saw action on that day were Lou Whitaker, who went to high school in Martinsville, and Richmond native Johnny Grubb — who played at Meadowbrook High.
Source: Baseball Reference
