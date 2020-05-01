Clint Robinson (Harrisonburg Turks), on May 1, 2016, had a homer and drove in two runs for the Washington Nationals in a 6-1 win at the St. Louis Cardinals. Robinson was a backup first baseman that season for Ryan Zimmerman, a former Virginia standout.
Shenandoah native Wayne Comer (Page County) had a solo home run for the only run for the Seattle Pilots on this day, May 1, 1969, in a 4-1 loss at the Minnesota Twins. Comer hit the homer off Baltimore native Dave Boswell in the fifth inning. Boswell ended his career with the Orioles in 1971 and died in 2012 in Maryland. Future Phillies’ manager Charlie Manuel, who grew up in Buena Vista, had two hits for the Twins in the game. The Minnesota lineup also featured Rod Carew, Tony Oliva, and Harmon Killebrew.
David Eckstein, who played for the Turks in the Valley Baseball League, was 0-for-4 for the Angels on May 2, 2001, in a 6-4 win in his rookie season against the Chicago White Sox. He hit .285 and played in 153 games that season.
Former VBL/New Market star Dan Pasqua played in his last MLB game on May 1, 1994, for the White Sox in a loss at Detroit. He was hitless in one at-bat; outfielder/first baseman ended his career with 117 homers.
Source: Baseball Reference
