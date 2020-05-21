On May 21, 1991, Dana Allison (JMU, Warren County) appeared in his next-to-last game in the majors. He retired one batter and gave up one hit and one run for the Oakland A’s in an 11-7 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Mookie Wilson had three hits for Toronto.
On May 21, 1999, former JMU pitcher Rick Croushore gave up two runs while retiring four batters out of the bullpen for the St. Louis Cardinals in a 10-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mike Maddux, future pitching coach for Washington and St. Louis, pitched out of the bullpen for the Dodgers. Croushore pitched for the Turks in the Valley Baseball League before turning pro.
On May 21, 2019, former Harrisonburg resident Erik Kratz (EMU, Harrisonburg Turks) was 0-for-1 for Tampa Bay in a loss to the Dodgers.
Source: Baseball Reference
