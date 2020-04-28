DN-R Sports Staff
On this date in 1990, Harrisonburg native Daryl Irvine (Spotswood) made his Major League debut out of the bullpen for the Boston Red Sox in Fenway Park against the Oakland A's. Irvine, a former pitcher for the Harrisonburg Turks of the Valley Baseball League, allowed three runs to the defending world champions in one inning on April 28, 1990. He had been called up to Boston a few weeks earlier from Triple-A Pawtucket. "There was a lot of screaming out my window driving up the interstate" to Boston, he told the Daily News-Record last month about his promotion. Irvine pitched in 11 games for Boston in 1990 and 41 in his career.
Garland Shifflett, the only Elkton native to make the major leagues, made his only big-league appearance as a starting pitcher on April 28, 1957, in Baltimore against the Orioles while with the Washington Senators. He gave up three runs in two innings in a game won by the Senators, 7-6. "To me, it was great. I was a starter back then," Shifflett, 85, the News-Record last week. The right-hander was a starter in the minors for more than a decade but of his 16 games in the majors, the one on this date was his only start. It came just days after his first MLB contest, out of the bullpen in Washington against the New York Yankees on April 22, 1957, as he pitched one inning. Shifflett ended his pro career with a minor league team in Denver in the early 1970s and has lived there since. He was in Harrisonburg this past February after the death of West Virginia native Bill Kuykendall at the age of 83. Kuykendall was the brother of Shifflett's wife, Betty Ann.
Harrisonburg native Nelson Chittum allowed two runs while recording two outs on the mound for the Boston Red Sox in a 6-1 loss at Baltimore on April 28, 1960. He was born in Harrisonburg in 1933 and went to high school in Elizabethtown, Penn.
Source: Baseball Reference
