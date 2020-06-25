Several members of the Valley Baseball League Hall of Fame class of 2019 were active in the majors on this day. Here is a look at a few of them: David Eckstein (Harrisonburg Turks) on June 25, 2005, led off for the St. Louis Cardinals and was 2-for-4 and scored two runs as the shortstop in 8-0 win over Pittsburgh. Eckstein was an All-Star that season.
Mo Vaughn (Turks) on June 25, 1995, was 0-for-3 for Boston in a 10-1 loss at Baltimore.
Charlottesville native and former Virginia standout Mike Cubbage (Staunton, Charlottesville) played both games of a doubleheader on June 25, 1978, for the Minnesota Twins at the White Sox. He had a hit and drove in a run in each game as the Twins swept.
Lorenzo Bundy (New Market, RCBL, JMU) was a coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 25, 2014, in a 5-4 win at Kansas City.
Juan Pierre (Turks), on June 25, 2005, led off and had three hits and scored two runs for the Marlins in a win over Tampa Bay. Aubrey Huff (Staunton Braves) was 0-for-1 for Tampa Bay in the same game and pitcher Travis Harper (JMU, Circleville High, Turks) threw a scoreless inning for Tampa Bay in the game — though Huff and Harper are not in the VBL Hall of Fame.
Staunton native Larry Sheets (EMU, RCBL), who did not play in VBL, started in right field and had one hit for Baltimore on June 25, 1988, in 10-3 loss at Boston. Cal Ripken, Jr. played in his 1,000th game in a row. This season is slated to begin July 23 or 24, according to reports. The world champion Nationals would play 10 games each against National League East teams and four games against American League East foes, including the Baltimore Orioles.
Source: Baseball Reference
