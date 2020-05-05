Denny Walling (Waynesboro, Valley League) was 0-for-4 for the Houston Astros on May 5, 1980, in a 10-1 loss to the Montreal Expos. Houston starter J.R. Richard retired just one batter and gave up four runs as he was taken out in the first inning. Montreal leadoff hitter Ron LeFlore, who had spent time in prison, had four hits. Walling, who had a nephew (Derrik) who played baseball at Bridgewater College, was a coach in the Orioles' minor league system after his playing days. Walling was also a hitting coach for Oakland and the New York Mets and was teammates in Houston with Alan Knicely, a Turner Ashby grad.
Larry Sheets (EMU) was 1-for-3 and scored a run on May 5, 1987, as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 despite four runs in the last of the Twins by the Twins. Future Hall of Famer Eddie Murray, batting in front of Staunton native Sheets, had three hits, including a homer. Virginia native Ken Dixon (Amherst County High) recorded the last out to get the save for the Orioles. Baltimore was slated to play today at Toronto - before COVID-19 hit.
Daniel Murphy (Luray, Valley League) was 1-for-4 for the Washington Nationals on May 5, 2016, in a 4-2 win at the Philadelphia Phillies. Stephen Strasburg started and got the win for Washington while Matt Albers, a former Orioles' pitcher, got the save. Murphy played two summers in Luray for manager Mike Bocock, a Turner Ashby graduate. A Florida native, Murphy hit .347 for Washington in 2016, .322 the following year and .300 in 2018 before he was traded to the Chicago Cubs. Murphy is now with the Colorado Rockies - slated to play today at the Detroit Tigers before COVID-19 forced a stop in games. The Nationals were slated to host Arizona today.
Source: Baseball Reference
