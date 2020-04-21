David Eckstein, who played for the Harrisonburg Turks in 1996, had three hits for the St. Louis Cardinals on April 21, 2006, in a win over the Chicago Cubs. The Valley Baseball League Hall of Famer would finish the year with an average of .292 and was the MVP of the World Series in a win over the Detroit Tigers.
Staunton native Larry Sheets (EMU) had one hit in four at-bats for the Baltimore Orioles on this day in 1987 in a loss at the Texas Rangers. He started in right field - other Baltimore starters included Cal Ripken, Jr., Eddie Murray, Fred Lynn, and Ray Knight. Sheets ended the year with 31 homers and was the team MVP.
Billy Sample (JMU), who played for the Harrisonburg Turks in the 1970s, was 0-for-5 on April 21, 1983, as the Texas Rangers lost 3-2 in 14 innings in Baltimore. John Shelby scored the winning run on a groundout by Ripken. Sample ended the year with a career-high 12 homers while the Orioles won the World Series.
University of Virginia product Ryan Zimmerman, on April 21, 2019, hit two homers for the Washington Nationals in a win at Miami. On Monday, Zimmerman and his wife, Heather, talked of their contributions to aid medical staff in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. "I think people get intimidated by seeing the athlete (large) donations, but I can't stress enough how important every dollar is," Ryan Zimmerman told reporters of Pros For Charity.
Source: baseballreference.com
