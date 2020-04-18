Erik Kratz, a former Harrisonburg resident, started and caught all nine innings for the San Francisco Giants on April 18, 2019 in a loss at Nationals Park over Washington. The former Eastern Mennonite University standout had one hit and drove in a run. He also played last year for Tampa Bay and was in spring training this year with the New York Yankees.
Lynchburg native Mike Hubbard, a former standout at James Madison University, was the starting catcher on April 18, 1998 for the Montreal Expos in a loss at Houston. He was hitless in two at-bats and ended the season playing in a career-high 32 games. Hubbard played in 104 MLB games - that is second to Billy Sample (826) among the JMU products who made the majors as position players.
On this day in 2016, former Valley Baseball League standout Daniel Murphy (Luray) had one hit in four at-bats for Washington in a win at Miami. His average actually fell to .415 as he ended the season with a .347 average and league-high 47 doubles. Murphy also led the league in slugging and OPS. The Florida native was in spring training with the Colorado Rockies this year.
Source: baseballreference.com
