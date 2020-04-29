Former Valley Baseball League player Jason Kipnis (Covington) was 0-for-2 but scored a run for Cleveland in a loss to Seattle on April 29, 2018. He broke into the majors in 2011 and was in spring training this year with the Chicago Cubs.
Lynchburg native Brandon Inge (VCU), while with Detroit, was 2-for-3 on April 29, 2001 in a win over Tampa Bay. It was the 20th MLB game for the Valley League alum, who broke into the majors earlier that season. He played for the Waynesboro Generals in 1996.
VBL alum Gene Richards drove in a run on this date for San Diego on April 29, 1981 against the Reds. The speedy South Carolina native would led the league in triples that season with 12. Outfielder Richards was teammates on the Harrisonburg Turks with Billy Sample, a former James Madison University standout.
Source: Baseball Reference
