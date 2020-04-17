On This Day: April 17
Staunton native Jerry May was the starting catcher on April 17, 1968, for the Pittsburgh Pirates and had three hits in a 13-4 win over the Houston Astros in Pittsburgh. Future Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente of the Pirates had one hit as his average stayed at .200. May played in the majors through 1973 and died in a farming accident in Augusta County at the age of 52 in 1996.
Former Valley Baseball League standout Denny Walling (Waynesboro) had two hits in his first two MLB at-bats of the season on this day, April 17, 1987, for the Houston Astros in a 9-8 loss in Cincinnati. Walling was teammates with Turner Ashby graduate Alan Knicely with Houston earlier in his career. Walling broke into the majors with Oakland in 1975 and after his playing career was an instructor in the minor league system of the Baltimore Orioles.
VBL Hall of Famer Juan Pierre, a former member of the Harrisonburg Turks, was hitless in four at-bats on April 17, 2010, for the Chicago White Sox at Cleveland. His average fell to .186 but by the end of the year it was at .275 with a league-high 68 steals.
