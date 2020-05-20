Juan Pierre (Harrisonburg Turks), on May 20, 2001, was 2-for-4 with two runs and two steals for Colorado in a win over the Marlins. Pierre ended the season with a league-best 41 steals — the first of three times he led the league.
On May 20, 2016, Clint Robinson (Harrisonburg Turks) was 0-for-1 for the Washington Nationals in a 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins. Ryan Zimmerman (Virginia) and Michael A. Taylor had homers for Washington. Justin Bour (George Mason) was 1-for-4 for the Marlins. A coach for the Marlins in 2016 was Lorenzo Bundy (JMU), a former player in the Valley League and RCBL. In the same game, Daniel Murphy (Luray, VBL) was 0-for-4 for the Nationals as his average fell to .387.
Staunton native Larry Sheets (EMU) was 2-for-4 on May 20, 1987, for Baltimore in a 6-2 loss at Seattle. Virginia native Ken Dixon pitched out of the bullpen for the Orioles.
Source: Baseball Reference
