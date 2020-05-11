On May 12, 1987, Staunton native Larry Sheets (EMU, Rockingham County Baseball League) of the Baltimore Orioles hit a three-run homer in the last of the ninth off Jeff Reardon for a 10-7 win over the Minnesota Twins. The winning pitcher was Ken Dixon, a native of Monroe. Another reliever for the Twins in the game was Newport News native Keith Atherton, a member of the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame. Sheets hit 31 homers that year and was the Orioles' MVP.
Jerry May, a Staunton native, caught all nine innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on May 11, 1968. He was 1-for-3 as Pittsburgh pitcher Al McBean went the distance and allowed just seven hits.
Former Harrisonburg resident Erik Kratz (EMU, Harrisonburg Turks) was 0-for-2 at the plate while catching for the San Francisco Giants in a 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on May 12, 2019. It was the last game Kratz would play for the Giants; six days later he played for Tampa Bay.
JMU product Dana Allison, a Warren County grad, allowed a double to Don Mattingly - who later scored - in a game against the New York Yankees on May 12, 1991. Allison allowed two hits and one run out of the bullpen for Oakland in 10-6 loss at Yankee Stadium II.
Daniel Murphy (Luray, VBL) had a three-run, pinch-hit double for the Colorado Rockies on May 12, 2019 in a 10-7 win over the San Diego Padres. Murphy was hitting for former Virginia standout Mark Reynolds - there were teammates in Washington in 2018.
Source: Baseball Reference
