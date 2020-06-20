Staunton native Larry Sheets (EMU, RCBL) was 2-for-4 and drove in three runs for the Baltimore Orioles in a game that was suspended at Memorial Stadium in the ninth inning on June 20, 1987. The Orioles were winning 9-4 when play stopped and the game was finished the next day, with Baltimore winning 9-5. On June 20, 1986, Sheets was 1-for-3 and drove in two runs and scored twice as the Orioles crushed Boston 14-3. Tom O'Malley had three hits and drove in five runs for Baltimore. The last three batters in the Orioles lineup - Mike Young, Juan Bonilla and Rick Dempsey - each had three hits and the Orioles had 20 overall. Jim Rice had three hits for Boston and Bill Buckner hit a homer - his error in the World Series a few months later would never be forgotten in Boston.
Staunton native Jerry May, on June 20, 1972, was the starting catcher for Kansas City and was 1-for-4 in a loss at the New York Yankees. Freddie Patek had four hits for the Royals.
Shenandoah native Wayne Comer was 1-for-3 and scored twice on June 20, 1970, for the Washington Senators at Baltimore. Brooks Robinson and Boog Powell had homers for the Orioles in a 5-4 win as the Senators at old Memorial Stadium. It was the only season Comer (Page County High) played for the Senators.
Jason Kipnis (Covington, Valley League) on June 20, 2015, was 2-for-3 with a walk for the Cleveland Indians in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay. Kipnis was in spring training with the Cubs this year.
On This Date: June 21
Waynesboro native Reggie Harris retired one batter as a reliever and gave up no runs and one walk for the Philadelphia Phillies on June 21, 1997. The Phillies lost 9-8 at home to the Atlanta Braves. Harris was drafted out of Waynesboro High by the Boston Red Sox and made his MLB debut with Oakland. Right fielder and South Boston native Michael Tucker scored two runs for the Braves and also drew two walks. Brad Clontz, a native of Stuart, came out of the Braves' bullpen and got the win as he retired two batters and did not allow a run for the Braves.
Harrisonburg native Alan Knicely (TA) was 0-for-2 with a walk for Houston in a loss to San Diego on June 21, 1982. Sheets was 2-for-5 and scored two runs for the Orioles on June 21, 1989, in a win over Seattle. He was 1-for-4 in a 7-2 loss at Boston on June 21, 1986. The starting and losing pitcher for the Orioles was Ken Dixon, an Amherst County grad who was with Baltimore from 1984-87.
As for a possible 2020 season? The events of Friday were not encouraging in that regard. The Major League Baseball Players Association sent out a statement Friday night that said: "MLB has informed the Association that it will not respond to our last proposal and will not play more than 60 games. Our Executive Board will convene in the near future to determine next steps. Importantly, Players remain committed to getting back to work as soon as possible."
Source: Baseball Reference, MLB.com
