Lorenzo Bundy (JMU), who also played in the Valley Baseball League and RCBL, was a coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 18, 2014, in a 8-0 win at home as Clayton Kershaw threw a no-hitter and fanned 15 against the Colorado Rockies. The lefty did not walk a batter. Matt Kemp had three hits for the Dodgers.
Valley Baseball League Hall of Famer Mike Cubbage (University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Staunton in VBL) was 1-for-1 and drove in two runs for the Minnesota Twins on June 18, 1978, in an 8-4 win over the Detroit Tigers. He started at third base. Rod Carew had three hits for the Twins while Lou Whitaker (Martinsville High) was 1-for-4 for Detroit.
Billy Sample (JMU, Harrisonburg Turks), on June 18, 1979, was 1-for-4 for the Texas Rangers in a 5-0 loss at the Angels. Richmond native and fellow outfielder Johnny Grubb led off and was 0-for-4 for Texas as Roanoke native Sample hit second. The JMU product was one of the top rookies in the American League in 1979 — the year the Orioles lost in the World Series.
Jason Michaels (VBL) was 1-for-4 with a double on June 18, 2004, for the Philadelphia Phillies in a 10-4 loss to Kansas City. He played in college at Miami of Florida.
According to Ken Rosenthal of MLB on Fox on Wednesday, it appeared a Major League season this year of of 66 games with expanded playoffs could take place in 2020. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred put out a statement Wednesday that he had met Tuesday with MLBPA head Tony Clark in Phoenix and left with “a jointly developed framework” to move forward. A possible season would begin July 19-20, according to reports.
Source: Baseball Reference
