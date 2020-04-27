DN-R Sports Staff
In a wild game, Valley Baseball League Hall of Famer Mike Cubbage was a late sub at first base for the Minnesota Twins in a 20-11 win over the Oakland A's on April 27, 1980. The teams combined for 42 hits. Cubbage, a former University of Virginia standout, hit eight homers in 1980.
Brian Bocock (Turner Ashby), who played for Luray in the VBL, was 0-for-4 on April 27, 2006 as the San Francisco Giants lost 10-1 to the Cincinnati Reds. It was the 20th game of Bocock's career.
On the same day, with VBL Hall of Famer Sam Perlozzo as the manager, the Baltimore Orioles won 7-5 over the Toronto Blue Jays. Chris Ray, a former pitcher at William & Mary, got the last three outs for the Baltimore pitching staff despite allowing three runs on the road.
Source: Baseball Reference
