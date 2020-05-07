Mike Cubbage (Charlottesville, Staunton), a member of the Valley Baseball League Hall of Fame, was 2-for-5 and drove in a run for the Minnesota Twins in a 5-4 win over the Toronto Jays on May 8, 1977. Teammate Rod Carew had four hits for the Twins. A Charlottesville native and former Virginia standout, Cubbage later was a manager of the New York Mets.
On May 8, 1994, Johnny Oates was the manager of the Baltimore Orioles in an 8-6 win over the Cleveland Indians. Ben McDonald got the win and improved to 7-0 and catcher Chris Hoiles, who played for the Harrisonburg Turks, scored a run for the Orioles. Williamsburg native Wayne Kirby was 0-for-4 for Cleveland. Oates, a Virginia Tech product, also is a member of the VBL Hall of Fame,
A third VBL Hall of Famer, Sam Perlozzo was the manager of the Orioles on May 8, 2007, in an 8-3 win over Tampa Bay. One of the relievers for Tampa Bay was Shawn Camp, who played at George Mason University. Tampa Bay first baseman Aubrey Huff, a VBL product, was 2-for-4 and drove in a run for the Orioles. Chris Ray, a William & Mary product, got the last three outs for the Orioles. Perlozzo was born in Cumberland, Md., and played at George Washington University.
Source: Baseball Reference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.