Former James Madison pitcher Mike Venafro made his Major League debut on this date, April 24, 1999 out of the bullpen for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins. In the bottom of the eighth, he retired Todd Walker then gave up a single to Torii Hunter before Matt Lawton hit into a double play. Venafro played at Paul VI High in Fairfax and was drafted out of JMU in the 29th round in 1995 by Texas. He pitched in 307 games through 2004.
On April 24, 1982, Alan Knicely (Turner Ashby) was retired as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning for the Houston Astros against the Cincinnati Reds. Knicely was retired by Reds pitcher Bob Shirley with the Astros trailing 3-1. The Reds won 3-2 and the next season Knicely was in the Cincinnati organization.
Valley League Hall of Famer Johnny Oates, in his last MLB season as a player, was 1-for-3 on April 24, 1981 in a 4-2 win over Toronto for the Yankees in New York. The former Virginia Tech star would play in just six more MLB games for the Yankees. Oates would later manage Texas and Baltimore; he died in Richmond in 2004.
