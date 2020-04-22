Daniel Murphy, who played in the Valley Baseball League for Luray, had two hits against his former team as the Washington Nationals won 3-1 at the New York Mets on April 22, 2017. That lifted his average to .329.
VBL Hall of Famer Sam Perlozzo was the manager for the Baltimore Orioles on April 22, 2006, as they lost 6-1 at the New York Yankees before more than 50,000 fans. Perlozzo, from Cumberland, Maryland, played in the VBL for the New Market Rebels and Waynesboro Generals.
Turner Ashby graduate Brian Bocock was 1-for-3 for the San Francisco Giants in a 4-3 loss at Arizona on April 22, 2008. University of Virginia product Mark Reynolds started at first base for Arizona and scored two runs. It was the 20th game in the MLB career for Bocock.
Speedy Rich Thompson (JMU) was used as a pinch-runner in his sixth MLB game on April 22, 2004, for the Kansas City Royals in a 5-4 loss at the Cleveland Indians. It would be the last MLB game he would play until 2012. He was drafted out of JMU in the sixth round in 2000 by Toronto.
Source: baseballreference.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.