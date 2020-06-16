Waynesboro native Reggie Harris (Waynesboro High) pitched two innings out of the bullpen and allowed one run for the Houston Astros on June 16, 1998, in a 9-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Rick Croushore (JMU) pitched out of the bullpen for the Cardinals and allowed no runs in two innings. The starting pitcher for Houston was Pete Schourek, who grew up in Falls Church. Mark McGwire was hitless for the Cardinals - later in the season, he set a record with 72 homers. Harris turned down a chance to play basketball at Virginia Tech to sign a pro baseball contact with Boston; he broke into the majors in 1990 with Oakland. He was basketball teammates at Waynesboro with Kenny Brooks, a former hoop player at JMU and the head women's coach at Virginia Tech.
Harrisonburg native Travis Harper (JMU, Circleville High, Harrisonburg Turks) allowed a two-run homer while retiring five batters out of the bullpen for Tampa Bay on June 16, 2004, in a 9-6 win at San Diego. Aubrey Huff (Staunton Braves) was 1-for-5 with an RBI for Tampa Bay.
Source: Baseball Reference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.