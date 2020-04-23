Harrisonburg native Travis Harper (JMU), on this day in 2003, pitched two innings out of the bullpen for Tampa Bay in a 4-3 win over Toronto. He was replaced in the eighth inning by fellow reliever Mike Venafro - another JMU product. Harper played at Circleville High in West Virginia and was drafted in 1997 out of JMU by the Boston Red Sox. In baseball news Wednesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was suspended through the 2020 season and the team lost a draft pick for his role in a cheating scandal when he was a bench coach with the Houston Astros. Ron Roenicke, the brother of former Orioles' outfielder Gary, was named Red Sox manager as interim tag was removed.
Luke Scott, who played for Staunton in the Valley Baseball League, was 1-for-4 with three strikeouts on April 23, 2007, for the Astros in a 11-4 loss at Philadelphia. Scott would later play for the Baltimore Orioles.
Jimmy Key, who pitched for Winchester in the VBL, on April 23, 1996 started for the New York Yankees and was hit with the loss at Kansas City as he gave up five runs. One of the Royals' hitters was Michael Tucker, a Virginia native who played in college at Longwood in Farmville. Key was inducted into the VBL Hall of Fame in 2016. He helped the Winchester Royals to the 1980 title after he was part of a Clemson team that spring that advanced to the College World Series. A lefty, he was part of World Series winners in 1992 with Toronto and four years later with the Yankees. The four-time All-Star led the league in ERA in 1987 and paced the American League in wins with 17 in 1994.
Source: baseballreference.com
