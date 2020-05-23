Front Royal native Dana Allison (JMU, Warren County), in the last outing of his MLB career, threw three innings out of the bullpen for the Oakland A’s on May 23, 1991 in a loss to the White Sox. He gave up five hits but no runs. His last pro season was at Triple-A in the Oakland system three years later as he went 10-8 at Tacoma in 33 games, with 21 starts. Allison was drafted in the 14th round in 1988 out of JMU by the Dodgers. He appeared in 11 MLB games — all out of the bullpen in 1991 for Oakland.
Harrisonburg native Doug Neff died on this date in 1932 at the age of 40 in Cape Charles. The University of Virginia product played in the majors for Washington in 1914-15, appearing in 33 games as an infielder.
Harrisonburg native Travis Harper (JMU, Harrisonburg Turks) pitched three innings and allowed no runs out of the bullpen to get the win on May 23, 2004 for Tampa Bay. Tino Martinez had a single in the last of the 10th to drive in the winning run against Cleveland. Aubrey Huff (Staunton Braves), in the same game, had two hits for Tampa Bay as the third baseman.
Shenandoah native Wayne Comer (Page County) was 1-for-4 as the cleanup hitter for the Seattle Pilots on May 23, 1969, in a loss at Cleveland.
Staunton native Larry Sheets (EMU, RCBL) was 1-for-4 for the Baltimore Orioles on May 23, 1986, in a 7-5 win at Seattle. Monroe native Ken Dixon (Amherst High) was the starting pitcher for the Orioles.
