Shenandoah native Wayne Comer, on this day in 1969, played in both games of a doubleheader for the Seattle Pilots at the Chicago White Sox. He had his first homer of the season in the first game against Tommy John and was 3-for-6 on the day. Comer played in the majors from 1967-72 and was a member of the world champion Detroit Tigers in 1968. Comer (Page County) is a member of the Valley Baseball League Hall of Fame having played for Shenandoah in 1961, and was the Valley District baseball coach of the year in 2000 at Spotswood.
West Virginia native John Kruk, a product of Keyser High and Potomac State, had a home run on this day in 1993 for the Philadelphia Phillies against the San Diego Padres. He was 2-for-6 as the Phillies won 4-3 in 14 innings. The Phillies advanced to the World Series later that season and lost to the Blue Jays. Kruk played for the New Market Rebels in 1981, just before he began his pro career in the San Diego system.
VBL Hall of Famer Mo Vaughn, who played for the Harrisonburg Turks in 1987, had three hits on this day for the Angels in a 12-11 loss at Toronto. Seton Hall product Vaughn played in the majors from 1991 to 2003 and hit 328 homers.
Source: baseballreference.com
