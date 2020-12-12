The mobile consulate of El Salvador is coming to Harrisonburg to process passport applications in the city.
The mobile consulate will be at the Iglesia Nueva Vida Pentecostal today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3051 Tasha Circle off Lee Highway.
Comité Salvadoreño Paisanos Unidos (COSPU) organized the visit with the regional consulate located in Woodbridge.
According to COSPU President Kamilo Rivera, the consulate has not visited the area in four years. Rivera said the need for passports is urgent among the immigrant community for several reasons, including the REAL ID Act, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and travel.
“People who have no social security, they’re going to apply for driving license or permit because new law coming in January. That’s why they need to have a passport,” he said. “Many people, especially younger people, were not hired for deferred actions like DACA, and they need to have a passport.”
If today is your first time processing a passport, you must bring your Unique Identity Document (DUI) from El Salvador and two color passport-sized photos. To renew your passport, you must bring your DUI, near- or past-expired passport and two passport-sized photos. If you do not have a valid DUI, bring two expired passports and a birth certificate
Each passport will cost $60. If your passport is lost, an additional $20 fee will be added. Only money orders are accepted as a form of payment.
Registration closed earlier in the week due to surpassing the capacity of 250 registrants. Rivera said he hopes to establish a routine of hosting the consulate every six months, or at least once a year to promote accessibility of consulate services to the Valley’s immigrant population.
“People call us and say they have been calling and calling and calling, and they not attending the people ... so that’s why we came to an agreement,” Rivera said.
Finalized passports from today’s event are expected to be returned by late December or early January. If you have any questions, please call Rivera at 540-810-0052.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.