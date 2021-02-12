At the age of 8, Shea Alexander’s hands were already heavily calloused from time meticulously spent refining his favorite trade: woodworking — a hobby he enjoyed both socially and financially. Over the past few years, Alexander and his three brothers, each skilled craftspeople in distinct trades, have developed a collective brand online and through pop-up events selling luxuriously sturdy home goods from raw materials.
In an age pushing for underdog small businesses and a market enthralled by rustic and handmade goods, the chance of success for the Alexander Brothers seems just as high as any Americano-sipping metropolitan artist.
With the evolution of social media as a marketing tool, expansion of grant programs and global transition to virtual networking, artists are finding widespread, albeit irregular, footing during the pandemic — especially rural creators whose barriers to connecting with urban clients have virtually disappeared.
“In the age of the internet, you can connect with virtually anyone anywhere in the world in a couple of seconds,” Alexander said. “We live in a much more autonomous environment.”
Nationally, the arts and culture industry generated $877.8 billion in economic activity during 2017, which supported 4.6 million jobs, according to the National Endowment for the Arts. The data, released in 2020, also show that arts accounted for 4.5% of the nation’s gross domestic product in 2017 — more than agriculture, transportation or warehousing.
Inside Trudy Cole’s Singers Glen home, her art studio overlooks a pond and the rolling hills that cradle horse stables through a window wreathed by 15 bird feeders, which she looks to for inspiration while painting. Despite the inaccessibility of sprawling art studios and shops that might be at her disposal in cities, Cole said she sees only benefits to being a rural artist.
“But you know, I got mail order and I know how to stretch canvas,” Cole said. “I can build canvases and do whatever I need to do.”
Virginia Case Study
Virginia’s data for arts and cultural production in 2017 show independent artists, writers and performers account for the third top value-generating category within creative industries.
Arts Council of the Valley is the regional mainline for artists, promoting grants, platforms and opportunities for makers and shakers in the Valley.
Executive Director Jenny Burden said the council is made up of 48 artist members, 24 of whom have addresses outside Harrisonburg. Still, the city’s downtown remains the pulsing epicenter for in-person engagement with monthly First Friday Downtown programs and annual juried events, with four new venues joining onto the First Friday itinerary despite the pandemic.
In 2017, Virginia ranked 12th for states in Arts and Cultural Production Satellite Account value added and 13th in ACPSA employment, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.
While the pandemic has brought economic hardship on many artists and venues as a turbulent economy weighs on patrons’ pockets, jobs are cut and events are canceled, Burden said appreciation for the arts has swelled.
“All over the world you see people turning to arts for comfort, for solace, for understanding. Trying to comfort each other in a time of need,” she said.
Since spring of 2020, three central art spaces in downtown Harrisonburg closed their doors. Court Square Theater was the first to shutter, announcing plans in May to undergo a minimum one-year suspension due to lack of city funding and loss of sales during the pandemic. Larkin Arts, a hybrid art supply store, studio space and gallery, served the Valley for eight years and closed its downtown location in September, citing inability to pay rent. Laughing Dog Studios cycled through 30 years of business as a print services, gallery and gift shop before packing up and moving to its home studio in August.
“Artists are finding avenues online to share their work and ideas, but it seems to me that urban centers will always be the most viable location to show and view art,” co-owner of Laughing Dog Studios Keith Mills said in an email. “But many artists just don’t have the resources to rent studios separate from their dwellings.”
Rural Arts Stirring National Attention
In 2015, the arts contributed $67.5 billion to the economies of states where 30% or more of the population lived in rural areas, with the largest art economies in the bordering states of North Carolina and Tennessee, according to a report released by the National Endowment for the Arts.
As consideration of rural arts grew, the first-ever analysis of the organization’s Folk & Traditional Arts award portfolio was published in October 2019.
Last fall, the Arts Endowment announced plans to invest $1 million in a National Folklife Network to develop infrastructure in communities currently without, which increases the agency’s financial commitment to folk and traditional arts by 20%.
The increase in funding comes as a breakthrough after years of slapping wrists regarding less than 7% of philanthropic efforts accounting for rural Americans, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Community Building Blocks
Art of the Rural is a collaborative multimedia organization with a mission to promote diverse, interdisciplinary narratives of contemporary rural arts and culture. Executive Director Matthew Fluharty is a poet from Appalachian Ohio living in southern Minnesota who writes about the intersection of rural life and culture.
Fluharty said the stereotypes and modern lens of art can distance audiences from seeing the prevalent expression of art in rural communities, but rural areas have long served as the foundation of art preservation and cultivation.
“Grandparents pass down to their families how to make doilies, how to take care of the land, woodworking,” he said. “People think about art and they think about someone drinking gin in a New York City art studio, and the reality is artistic expression has been in rural communities long before.”
“It’s how we’ve survived and come together as people,” Fluharty said.
Rural Generation is a nationwide coalition facilitated by Art of the Rural to establish dialogue and learning exchanges to advance public and private sector decision-making within rural communities. The organization’s work largely centers around its Theory of Change.
In a nutshell, the theory states rural communities will hit a development plateau if they fail to break the cycle of future generations moving to urban environments, and the key to retention is adopting creative perspectives and promoting attractive social, cultural and environmental attributes.
“This way of art being connected to community development has become very powerful to think through some of the most pressing challenges they might face,” Fluharty said.
Local Examples
In Rockingham County, this model fits the narrative of towns such as Elkton and Timberville.
Timberville leadership began the Community Art Recreation of Timberville (CART) in 2018 as a means of promoting social events and drawing tourism into town. CART and Town Council member Ned Overton promotes local artisans whenever he can and highlights creatives as a pivotal resource for advancement.
Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden doubles as a photographer and has a record of investing in community arts through projects, such as the expansion of murals downtown and organizing artisan holiday markets.
“The arts are such an important part to the identity of a community and is what makes a place unique and attractive to visitors. Artwork helps to create landmarks for a community,” Gooden said in an email. “Craftsmen, among others, are the base for showcasing a community. These makers help put the community on the map with their unique work and individual styles.”
Gooden said the arts always had a presence in Elkton, but annual events and businesses such as Solace Studios helped morph the town’s culture scene into the destination it is today.
Barb Polin currently resides in Penn Laird, but her legacy is in Elkton, where she operated Solace Studios until October. Polin spent the first half of her professional life in publishing and began meddling with art as an emotional outlet, making lingerie from old lace, which she gifted to friends. Soon, commissions came pouring in and Polin began transitioning her workload to full-time crafting.
Opening Solace Studios was originally less about marketing her art and more about the need for working space, but passersby continuously pressed noses against the glass and showed interest, so Polin said she threw up a sign and began welcoming the visitors. From there, she transitioned to marbling silk clothing and curating a gallery within her Elkton studio.
After establishing a unique gallery, Polin said, visitors would drive from four hours away to shop. Because tourists constantly streamed into the town from nearby Massanutten Resort, Polin said her studio attracted plenty of foot traffic to be successful.
“I had a nice niche in Elkton, and I liked being a big fish in a little sea rather than a little fish in a big sea,” Polin said. “I discovered if you have what people want, they’ll come to you, so there’s no need to come to a city.”
Data show that rural areas are also more conducive to entrepreneurship. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau as reported in U.S. News and measuring entrepreneurship by proprietorship, areas with less than 2,500 residents not adjacent to metro areas have the most startups and greatest five-year business survival rate, despite the economic advantages of urban areas.
While artists as a whole have taken a beating from the pandemic alongside service and hospitality workers, the world’s transition to virtual connection is leveling the playing field for artists outside urban centers.
“If you make it, they will come wherever you are,” Polin said. “What’s unique about being an artist, is being an artist, it doesn’t matter where you are.”
