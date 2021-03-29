TODAY

SOFTBALL

College

Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite (2), 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College Women

Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.

GOLF

College Men

Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah Invitational, TBA

College Women

James Madison at Chattanooga Invitational, TBA

High School

Multiple teams at Buffalo Gap at Ingleside Golf Course, 10 a.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Guilford at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 6:45 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Broadway, 6:45 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High School Girls

Multiple teams at Waynesboro at Ridgeview Park, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Multiple teams at Waynesboro at Ridgeview Park, 4 p.m.

