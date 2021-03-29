TODAY
SOFTBALL
College
Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite (2), 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College Women
Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.
GOLF
College Men
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah Invitational, TBA
College Women
James Madison at Chattanooga Invitational, TBA
High School
Multiple teams at Buffalo Gap at Ingleside Golf Course, 10 a.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Guilford at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 6:45 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Broadway, 6:45 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School Girls
Multiple teams at Waynesboro at Ridgeview Park, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Multiple teams at Waynesboro at Ridgeview Park, 4 p.m.
