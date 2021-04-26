MONDAY

BASEBALL

High School

East Rockingham at Luray, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College Women

Bridgewater at ODAC Championships in Greensboro, N.C. TBA

College Men

Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships in Greensboro, N.C. TBA

SOCCER

High School Girls

East Rockingham at Luray, 5:30 p.m.

High School Boys

East Rockingham at Luray, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Girls

Clarke County at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.

Stonewall Jackson at Page County, 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys

East Rockingham at Clarke County, 4:30 p.m.

