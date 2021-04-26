MONDAY
BASEBALL
High School
East Rockingham at Luray, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College Women
Bridgewater at ODAC Championships in Greensboro, N.C. TBA
College Men
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships in Greensboro, N.C. TBA
SOCCER
High School Girls
East Rockingham at Luray, 5:30 p.m.
High School Boys
East Rockingham at Luray, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.
Stonewall Jackson at Page County, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.