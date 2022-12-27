Five people were displaced by a fire on East Market Street that caused the road to be shut down for about two-and-a-half hours Monday night.
The Harrisonburg Fire Department received a call around 10:15 p.m. Monday for reports of smoke coming from an apartment unit, Matthew Tobia, Harrisonburg fire chief, said.
Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from the building and began putting it out, Tobia said.
Crews found fire in the walls of the second floor that extended into the attic space on the top floor, Tobia said.
Crews controlled the fire in about 30 minutes. No firefighters or civilians were injured.
Five people — all residents of the unit — were displaced by the fire, but they were able to find housing with family members, Tobia said.
Cause of the fire remains under investigation and no damages have been set, Tobia said. There was some water damage to the first floor.
East Market Street was closed from about 10:15 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. Law enforcement helped control traffic during that time, Tobia said.
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and Bridgewater Rescue Squad assisted HFD with the blaze.
