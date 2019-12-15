LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men’s
Charleston Southern at James Madison, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Turner Ashby at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Buffalo Gap at Turner Ashby, 7:15 p.m.
Eat Rockingham at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
