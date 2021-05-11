MONDAY

SOFTBALL

High School

Page County 2, Rappahannock 1

Strasburg 10, Stonewall Jackson 0 (5)

TENNIS

High School Boys

Waynesboro 5, Turner Ashby 4

Wilson Memorial 9, East Rockingham 0

High School Girls

Page County 7, Clarke County 2

BASEBALL

High School

Madison County 5, Strasburg 4

SOCCER

High School Boys

Spotswood 2, Waynesboro 0

