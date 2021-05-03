TODAY
GOLF
High School
Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Stonewall Jackson at Page County, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 4 p.m.
Staunton at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 4 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance, Riverheads, Staunton, Stuarts Draft and Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro, 5 p.m.
