TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

East Rockingham at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Strasburg at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.

High School Girls

Clarke County at Page County, 5:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Strasburg, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Clarke County at Page County, 5:30 p.m.

East Rockingham vs. Strasburg at Sandy Hook Elementary, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Valley District Individual Tournament at Turner Ashby, 9 a.m. 

Valley District Doubles Tournament at Turner Ashby 11:30 a.m. 

East Rockingham vs. Strasburg at Jim Barnett Park, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Valley District Individual Tournament at Turner Ashby, 9 a.m.

Valley District Doubles Tournament at Turner Ashby 11:30 a.m.

East Rockingham vs. Stonewall Jackson at New Market Town Park, 4:30 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Clarke County and East Rockingham at Stonewall Jackson, 5 p.m.

Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance, Riverheads, Staunton, Stuarts Draft and Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro, 5 p.m.

