TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
East Rockingham at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Clarke County at Page County, 5:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Strasburg, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Clarke County at Page County, 5:30 p.m.
East Rockingham vs. Strasburg at Sandy Hook Elementary, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Valley District Individual Tournament at Turner Ashby, 9 a.m.
Valley District Doubles Tournament at Turner Ashby 11:30 a.m.
East Rockingham vs. Strasburg at Jim Barnett Park, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Valley District Individual Tournament at Turner Ashby, 9 a.m.
Valley District Doubles Tournament at Turner Ashby 11:30 a.m.
East Rockingham vs. Stonewall Jackson at New Market Town Park, 4:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Clarke County and East Rockingham at Stonewall Jackson, 5 p.m.
Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance, Riverheads, Staunton, Stuarts Draft and Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.