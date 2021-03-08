TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Fort Defiance and Staunton at Waynesboro, 3 p.m.
GOLF
College
James Madison at River Landing Classic in Wallace, N.C., TBD
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at Hill City Invitational in Lynchburg, TBD
High School
Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance, Riverheads, Staunton, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 6:45 p.m.
Spotswood at Waynesboro, 6:45 p.m.
Page County at Madison County, 7:15 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Luray, 7:15 p.m.
Turner Ashby at John Handley, 7:30 p.m.
