CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Fort Defiance and Staunton at Waynesboro, 3 p.m.

GOLF

College

James Madison at River Landing Classic in Wallace, N.C., TBD

Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at Hill City Invitational in Lynchburg, TBD

High School

Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance, Riverheads, Staunton, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 6:45 p.m.

Spotswood at Waynesboro, 6:45 p.m.

Page County at Madison County, 7:15 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Luray, 7:15 p.m.

Turner Ashby at John Handley, 7:30 p.m.

