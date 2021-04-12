TODAY

BASEBALL

Eastern Mennonite at Hargrave Military Academy, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

College Women

James Madison at CAA Championships in Greensboro, N.C., TBD

Bridgewater at VSGA State Intercollegiate in Newport News, TBD

High School

Region 2B Tournament at Spotswood Country Club, 10 a.m.

Region 3C Tournament at Lakeview Golf Course, 11 a.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Sweet Briar, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College Women

Bridgewater at Ferrum, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Region 5D First Round

Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 6 p.m.

