TODAY
BASEBALL
Eastern Mennonite at Hargrave Military Academy, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
College Women
James Madison at CAA Championships in Greensboro, N.C., TBD
Bridgewater at VSGA State Intercollegiate in Newport News, TBD
High School
Region 2B Tournament at Spotswood Country Club, 10 a.m.
Region 3C Tournament at Lakeview Golf Course, 11 a.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Sweet Briar, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College Women
Bridgewater at Ferrum, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Region 5D First Round
Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.