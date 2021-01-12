MONDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Fort Defiance 56, Waynesboro 44
Wilson Memorial 81, Turner Ashby 74
Page County 53, Clarke County 48
High School Girls
Page County 48, Clarke County 36
Fort Defiance 57, Waynesboro 22
Turner Ashby 53, Wilson Memorial 36
