MONDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Fort Defiance 56, Waynesboro 44

Wilson Memorial 81, Turner Ashby 74

Page County 53, Clarke County 48

High School Girls

Page County 48, Clarke County 36

Fort Defiance 57, Waynesboro 22

Turner Ashby 53, Wilson Memorial 36

