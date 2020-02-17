Sarah Mathews trusted her instincts.
And she trusted the videotape – and that paid off well for the Bridgewater College women’s basketball team.
Mathews was hired before the 2017-18 season and came across the name of Ahlia Moone, a standout at Battlefield High in Northern Virginia.
“She was my first recruit,” Mathews recalled. “I did not go see her in person; I only saw her on film.”
Moone was part of two district champions in high school, was the defensive player of the year in 2016-17, and her team’s Most Valuable Player. She considered some Division II and III schools, and also looked at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
But she decided on Bridgewater, where she is a biology major and the leading scorer this season for the Eagles at 14.3 points per contest. The chance to play basketball and a future career in medicine were big selling points for the product of Gainesville.
The Eagles, who play Wednesday at Eastern Mennonite, were picked to finish 10th in the ODAC this season but enter this week in third place and are bound for the playoffs.
“Are they doubting us? That is OK; we will work our way up,” junior guard Moone said of that slight. “We will make it work.”
The Eagles certainly have, despite two losses in a row after a winning streak of 10 games.
The Eagles lost their first six games this season but have bounced back since then.
Moone came off the bench to score 29 points in the first game of the season, then started the next five contests.
Bridgewater lost at home in overtime in late November to Mary Baldwin of Staunton to fall to 0-6 as Moone started for the fifth game in a row.
The Eagles, in their next game, opened ODAC play with a 77-73 win at Virginia Wesleyan as Moone came off the bench to score 18 points.
That has been a common theme since then, as the 5-foot-4 guard did not get another start until Wednesday when freshman guard Mary Ruth Shifflett (Spotswood) missed the game with an injury.
Moone did not take it personally when she was moved to reserve role earlier in the season.
“They wanted to do something different,” she said of the coaches. “That’s OK; it’s another challenge. I took that as fuel to do better. I want the team to do well.”
Moone had just four points in the 83-70 loss to Shenandoah last week. She had 20 points off the bench in a loss at home to Lynchburg on Saturday.
Moone has played in 23 games with six starts and is averaging 23.4 minutes per contest. The Eagles are 13-10 overall and 12-4 in the ODAC — third back of Emory & Henry and Washington & Lee, who are both 13-3.
In ODAC action Saturday:
Women’s Basketball
Lynchburg 67, Bridgewater 59: The visiting Hornets jumped out to a 13-0 lead and won at Bridgewater 67-59 on Saturday. Junior reserve guard Ahlia Moone had 20 points for the Eagles while freshman guard Mary Ruth Shifflett (Spotswood), who had missed the previous game with an injury, had 10 points off the bench. Reserve Jasymn Pierce also had 10 points for BC. The Eagles’ starters were outscored 48-13.
Emory & Henry 76, Eastern Mennonite 61: First-place Emory & Henry (19-4, 13-3) gave up 24 points in the second quarter but won 76-61 on Saturday in Harrisonburg in ODAC play. Lexi Deffenbaugh (Wilson Memorial) had all nine of her points in the second quarter for EMU, while Chloe Roach had 12 points and four rebounds and Tiffany Carey had 11 points for the Royals. Chrissy Delawder (Broadway) had four points and four rebounds for EMU while Constance Kamara (Harrisonburg) had two rebounds in eight minutes off the bench. Jayton Payton added seven points for the Royals. EMU (4-18, 3-13), for Senior Recognition Night, will host Bridgewater on Wednesday with a special start time of 6 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Ferrum 67, Eastern Mennonite 64: Tim Jones had 19 points but the Royals lost at home 67-64 on Saturday on Senior Recognition Day at Yoder Arena in Park View. Starter Michael Williams and Chris Simmons each added 10 points for the Royals (5-18, 3-11 in the ODAC), who made 4 of 14 long shots while the Wasps were 12 of 28 from 3-point range. EMU still has a chance to make the 10-team playoffs but faces a tough test in the last two games: at Washington & Lee on Wednesday and on the road at Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday.
Roanoke 67, Bridgewater 44: On Senior Day at home, Bridgewater lost 67-44 after trailing 34-12 at intermission to Roanoke. The Eagles’ starters were outscored 44-21 while Liam Caswell led BC in scoring with 17 points off the bench. Chandler Murray, the top scorer for BC this season, was scoreless as he missed all eight shots from the field. The Eagles (8-16, 4-11) end regular-season play Saturday at Hampden-Sydney.
