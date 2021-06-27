It was worth the wait for the Moorefield High baseball team.
The Yellow Jackets won their third straight Class A title in West Virginia on Saturday, beating Man 11-8 in Charleston at Appalachian Power Park.
After a thrilling walk-off win Friday, Coach Wade Armentrout of Moorefield had a message for his team on Saturday.
"It is a complete blank page. We are going to have to finish the story; we are turning the page today. We kind of approached it that way," he told the News-Record on Sunday. "People were asking me how I was going to get the team ready after the win Friday. It was a great question, a great thought."
And the Yellow Jackets did finish the story, winning a 15th game in a row to end the year.
Moorefield won titles in 2018 and 2019 before the pandemic wiped out the 2020 playoffs.
Armentrout, the principal at an elementary school, said the town hopes to honor the team, perhaps on Wednesday, though no firm plans had been made as of Sunday afternoon.
The team did not lose to a Class A team this year, with four of the losses to Class AAA squads.
“Everybody’s always picking each other up no matter what the situation is,” Armentrout told www.lootpress.com after the game Saturday. “We’ve had guys that have stepped up in big situations. Jayden Moore had a great tournament, did well at the plate. Our pitchers came through today, we banged out 15 hits against a really good team … They’re just great guys that aren’t selfish. They do things that help the team.”
Moorefield becomes the second A program to win three state titles in a row. Van did so from 1991-93.
The all-tournament team included Moorefield players Matthew Jenkins, Moore and Isaac VanMeter, who is headed to Mount St. Mary's in Maryland to play Division I.
Armentrout has been the coach for 22 years and had won five state titles at Moorefield, a drive of about 70 miles northwest of Harrisonburg. He graduated from Moorefield in 1993 and from Shepherd four years later.
The Yellow Jackets came back to win 8-7 in a semifinal on Friday against Williamstown with three runs in the last of the seventh at Appalachian Power Park, which is also the home of a team in the independent Atlantic League.
Senior right fielder Moore had a two-run double to left with two outs and the bases loaded to bring in the tying and winning runs in that game.
"It was a fantastic at-bat," Armentrout said Sunday, noting Moore had been in a walking boot earlier this month due to a sore ankle. "He timed up that last one perfectly."
Jefferson of Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia, lost 7-5 to Bridgeport on Thursday in another state semifinal, in AAA.
Jefferson was 27-4 this year. A top hitter for the team was Cullen Horowicz, who was on the roster of New Market in the Rockingham County League. But he will not play for the Shockers since he left this weekend for his first year at Army West Point, according to skipper Nolan Potts of New Market. The Jefferson senior hit .438 with 16 homers in 31 games this year and scored 40 runs.
DeLauter On The Cape
Martinsburg native Chase DeLauter, who played in the Rockingham County Baseball League with Broadway last summer, hit his first homer in the Cape Cod League on June 20 for Orleans against Harwich.
The James Madison standout was hitting .188 in his first five games in the Cape and had pitched one inning out of the bullpen. On Saturday, he was 1-for-4 as Orleans lost 8-7 to the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox.
The Orleans roster also includes infielder Tyler Lockler, from VCU, and infielder Benjamin Blackwell, who is from Fairfax Station and plays at the University of Dayton. There are three UCLA pitchers on the roster as well.
Turks Pitchers
The Harrisonburg Turks have three pitchers on the roster from West Virginia: Logan McClure (Hurricane, West Virginia Tech); Adam Riggleman (Beverly, Glenville State); and Brett Whiteman (Beverly, Mercyhurst).
McClure went six innings Saturday and won at Covington and did not give up a run.
Dobnak to IL
Randy Dobnak, who played in college at Alderson-Broaddus, was put on the 10-day Injured List late last week by the Minnesota Twins.
The right-hander, who made his Major League debut in 2019, is 1-6 with an ERA of 7.83 in 13 games, with five starts and one save, this year for the Twins. A former Valley Leaguer with Front Royal in 2015, he has also pitched at Triple-A this season.
Travis Harper
Harrisonburg native Travis Harper, who went to Circleville High, threw three scoreless innings on June 27, 2002, for Tampa Bay against Toronto. The DH in that game for Tampa Bay was Aubrey Huff, a former Staunton player in the Valley League who hit a homer in that contest.
The former James Madison University standout, Harper ended his Major League career with Tampa Bay in 2006.
MLB Flashbacks
Charleston native John Kruk, who played for New Market in the Valley League, was hitting .291 on this date in 1991 for the Phillies. A Keyser High product, the lefty swinger ended his career with 100 homers in 1995.
West Virginia native George Brett, born in Glen Dale, was drafted in the second round out of a California high school 50 years ago this month by Kansas City. The third baseman had 3,154 hits and went into the Hall of Fame in 1999. He has worked in the front office of the Royals since he stopped playing.
