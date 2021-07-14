BROADWAY - After a quick recovery from Tommy John surgery, Isaac Van Meter of West Virginia made a fast contribution this week to the Broadway Bruins of the Rockingham County Baseball League.
A recent graduate of Moorefield High, where he was part of three state-title teams in baseball, Van Meter started at second base for the Bruins on Tuesday and was 2-for-5 with two runs scored in an 18-8 loss at Clover Hill.
"It has been a good a good experience," Van Meter said in a phone interview Wednesday. "It has been good to see the higher level of competition before I head to college. It was a fun time I think. I like swinging the bat."
Van Meter is headed to Division I Mount St. Mary's as a freshman in August and plays to focus on pitching for the Mountaineers.
The new coach at The Mount is Frank Leoni, who held the same position at Division III Marymount in Arlington since 2014. He is also the former coach at William & Mary, has won 596 games at various levels and is a member of the Rhode Island Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.
"He seems like a great coach and I am excited to get up there and being part of his program," Van Meter said. "Mount St. Mary's was the first Division I school I visited and I liked it pretty well when I got up there."
Van Meter, who has also pitched in two games for Broadway this year, had Tommy John surgery last August.
That kept him off the mound this spring for Moorefield - though he was able to play in the field and hit. He pitched briefly for Broadway in 2020.
"He is a respectful, hardworking, and humble, team player," Moorefield Coach Wade Armentrout wrote to the News-Record on Wednesday of Van Meter. "He suffered an injury that is sometimes detrimental to a baseball player, especially a pitcher. Last year he had surgery on his elbow, went through extensive rehab and recovered sooner than expected. Most recoveries from this surgery are a minimum 9 months. His desire and work ethic contributed to him being able to return and effectively pitch this season. He is a great student and impactful leader. He has courage to perform in big moments because he prepares for them. He is going to do great things in life because he knows the value of giving 100" percent.
A life-long Moorefield resident, Van Meter has been impressed with Bruins' pitcher and recent Broadway graduate Jacob Petersheim.
"He is good; he throws hard and he has great control," Van Meter said of Petersheim, who gave up four earned runs in three innings Tuesday. "He is able to work himself out of some jams when he needs to."
Moorefield graduate Will Schoonover was a freshman catcher in the spring for Potomac State. Hayden Baldwin, another key player for Moorefield this past season, is headed to Potomac State this fall, Van Meter noted.
Van Meter is one of the few prep players to say they were part of a baseball team that won three state titles in a row in West Virginia. "It was pretty special. I think we all really liked each other as a team and a family," he said.
VanMeter pitched in his first game this season for Broadway on July 5 as he threw one inning against Grottoes. He then went 4.2 innings against Montezuma on July 8 in a loss.
Broadway is scheduled to play Thursday at New Market and skipper Chip Abernathy of the Bruins said he plans to start Van Meter on the mound. "He's a great kid," Abernathy said Wednesday.
NOTES: Jared Carr, an outfielder, was drafted out of Shepherd University on Tuesday in the 13th round by the Phillies. ... Baldwin is with Clover Hill and was 3-for-4 with the Bucks on July 7 at Elkton. He also pitched two innings June 29 at Stuarts Draft. ... Pitcher Randy Drobnak, from Alderson-Broaddus and a Valley Baseball League alum, is 1-6, 7.83 this year for the Minnesota Twins in 13 games, with five starts.
