The honors continue to roll in for James Madison softball.
The coaching staff of the Dukes was named National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division Staff of the Year on Thursday.
Guided by Coach Loren LaPorte, who played at Roanoke College, the Dukes made the College World Series for the first time.
Her staff includes Associate Head Coach Jennifer Herzig and Assistant Coach Libby Morris; they are the first JMU softball staff to receive the honor. The staff has garnered the Northeast Region Staff of the Year five times.
JMU ended the year ranked No. 4 in two national polls.
More Softball
Bridgewater College sophomore pitcher Brantley Swift and Eastern Mennonite junior first baseman Sierra Lantz (Broadway) were named to the second team All-State squad by the Virginia Association of Sports Information Directors in softball.
Swift gained a spot on the first team in 2020 while being the All-State Rookie of the Year. She had an ERA of 1.73 this season and was 5-6 for the Eagles.
Lantz hit .464 with seven homers to pace the Royals this spring. That came after she hit just .160 in 10 games in 2020.
JMU Football
James Madison added another gridiron commitment for the class of 2022 Thursday with Stone Bridge offensive lineman Carter Sweazy announced his intention to join the Dukes.
Sweazy, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound interior lineman, chose JMU over Army, Navy, Florida International, Campbell and others. He’s the fifth player to commit to JMU in the 2022 class and the first offensive lineman on board.
Over the past month, Sweazy had made visits to Virginia Tech, Richmond and Old Dominion before picking up an offer from the Dukes on June 19.
EMU Track
Eastern Mennonite throws coach Jordan Roach was slated to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Oregon on Thursday night in the 25-man discus field.
WNBA
The Washington Mystics were scheduled to play late Thursday night at the Sparks of Los Angeles in the WNBA.
Harrisonburg grad Kristi Toliver is a guard for Los Angeles and averaged 10.2 points and 2.4 assists in her first 12 games, all starts, this season.
The Sparks play at the Mercury on Sunday in Phoenix. The Mystics beat the Sparks earlier month in Washington.
Robertson Rolls
Roanoke native and former JMU pitcher Nick Robertson picked up saves on Tuesday and Wednesday for Double-A Tulsa in the Dodgers’ system.
He has an ERA of 1.31 in 15 games this year with three saves. The right-hander was drafted in 2019 out of JMU by the Dodgers.
MLB Flashbacks
On June 25, 1976, West Virginia native Toby Harrah played both games at shortstop for the Texas Rangers and didn’t get a single fielding chance in the twinbill with the White Sox.
Chicago scored 18 runs in the two games. Harrah had six hits in the two games, including a grand slam. He broke in with the Washington Senators in 1969.
Clay Kirby was born on June 25, 1948, in Washington, D.C. He played at what is now Washington-Liberty High in Arlington and won 75 games in the majors, most with San Diego. He died in Arlington in 1991.
Joe Muir died in Baltimore on June 25, 1980. He was born in the town of Oriole, Maryland, and played for the Pirates in 1951-52.
