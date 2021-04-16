When James Madison plays at Towson on Sunday at 2 p.m., both teams will play with a purpose beyond chasing the championship in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Sunday’s contest will benefit and spread awareness for Morgan’s Message, a group that according to its website, morgansmessage.org, “amplifies stories, resources, and expertise to confront student-athlete mental health, builds a community by and for athletes, and provides a platform for advocacy.”
In 2014, Morgan Rodgers was known for her abilities as both a lacrosse player and artist coming out of Kettle Run High School in Northern Virginia. Coach Shelley Klaes recruited Rodgers to play at JMU, her parents’ alma mater, but she eventually chose to attend Duke University.
Before her sophomore season at Duke, Rodgers suffered a drastic knee injury that kept her off the field for an entire year. During that time, unable to pursue her passion, Rodgers’ mental health deteriorated. In July, 2019, Rodgers committed suicide at age 22.
Rodgers’ friends and family started Morgan’s Message as a way to shine a light on issues that can affect young athletes who might otherwise seem to have the world at their fingertips.
“They started Morgan’s Message to take a shot at mental health and normalize the conversation of mental health, because mental health is just as important as physical health,” JMU junior defender Sarah Reilly said. “If you have a mental illness it’s not really treated the same and there is a stigma around it. That’s what Morgan’s Message goal is, to eliminate that stigma.”
Personal connections to Rodgers helped JMU decide the organization was something the team wanted to be a part of.
“In the past, personally, I felt like our community service was going through the motions to check off a box,” redshirt sophomore Lily Byrne, the Dukes’ community service chair for this season, said. “We had a lot of meetings with different ideas that were special to them, but then some alumni reached out to me who had played youth lacrosse with Morgan Rodgers and told us they were doing an ambassador program. I researched it and I thought it was an amazing opportunity to get involved with other athletes and programs.”
JMU players rallied around the cause in part because of their own experiences. Several noted that as a young athlete, so much of one’s identity to the outside world is tied to sports. Injuries, losses and other setbacks can have devastating effects.
Some feel COVID-19 has only exasperated the issue for athletes across the country.
“This year, I think our team has realized so much,” Byrne said. “We have never brought the issue to life the way we did this year with COVID and being quarantined and isolated. That has a big impact on you, along with everything that comes with balancing school work and sports and everything.”
The past month has also put NCAA shortcomings, such as inequitable facilities at the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, in the spotlight. JMU goalkeeper Molly Dougherty said mental health was another area where college sports’ governing body needs to step up.
Rodgers’ death was not an isolated case. Other athletes who have taken their own life include former Virginia men’s lacrosse standout Will Barrow and Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski. According to a report last year, suicide was the third-leading cause of death among college athletes.
“I definitely think it’s something the NCAA needs to take more ownership of,” Dougherty said. “We don’t have the necessary resources that we should for mental health issues that we do for physical health issues, and that’s a problem. We’re lucky to have a coaching staff that is really in tune with us as people, but not every school or team is privileged with that coaching staff, nor are they privileged with having available resources. Someplace I want to challenge the NCAA is to have mental health emergency action protocol.”
