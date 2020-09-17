VOTING AVENUES
Early In-Person Voting
Time Frame: Sept. 18 to Oct. 31 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Saturdays of Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registered city voters can go to the City Hall lobby at 409 S. Main St. and county voters can go to the Board of Supervisors meeting room in the Rockingham County Administration Center at 20 E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg to place a ballot.
Voters will need to bring an ID, though it does not need to have a photograph.
The last day to register to vote for the election is Oct. 13.
Absentee Ballot Sent By Mail
Time Frame: Ballots must be postmarked between Sept. 18 to Nov. 3 and arrive at the registrar by Nov. 6 or voters can drop their ballot at the registrar's office by the end of Nov. 3 or voters can drop their ballot off at a polling location
Applications for absentee ballots can be obtained by phone or in person at the city and county voter registrar’s offices, as well as online through the Virginia Department of Elections.
Ballots will begin to be sent by mail today to voters who have already applied and been approved by the locality's voter registrar's office to vote absentee by mail.
The last day to to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 23, but voters must be registered by Oct. 13.
Voting In-Person On Election Day
Time Frame: Nov. 3
Voters will go to their polling locations, with curbside voting available, and other measures to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19.
The last day to register to vote for the election is Oct. 13.
Voters will need to bring an ID, though it does not need to have a photograph.
REGISTRATION INFORMATION
- The Harrisonburg City Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall at 409 S. Main St. Harrisonburg, Va., 22801 and can be reached by phone at (540) 432-7707.
- The Rockingham County Voter Registrar’s Office is located at 20 E. Gay St. Harrisonburg, Va., 22802 and can be reached by phone at (540) 564-3055.
- Registering to vote can also be done online at https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation.
Virginia residents can also update their voter registration information, apply to vote by mail, find polling places and other electoral information through the webpage as well.
ELECTION CHANGES
Registered voters will not be required to show a photo ID to poll workers when they cast a vote in person and citizens do not need to cite a reason for applying to vote absentee to voter registrar offices.
