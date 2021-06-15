As a high school student in Madison County, Melissa Quesenberry attended a weeklong program with the Virginia State Police.
It was then the now 26-year-old realized that she wanted to be a police officer one day.
“I fell in love with the career path,” Quesenberry said. “I felt drawn to it. I felt called to do police work.”
After graduating from Longwood University in 2016 with an undergraduate degree in criminal justice, she joined the Prince William County Police Department. The Harrisonburg Police Department hired her in November 2018.
While police work has traditionally been a male-dominated profession, Quesenberry is among a growing number of women to wear the badge.
“It really never mattered to me,” she said. “I knew I wanted to do it. I didn’t care. I grew up with a bunch of brothers, so it’s nothing new to be around the guys.”
Nationwide, about 12% of police officers are women, compared to 10% in Virginia, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report.
But locally, the numbers are higher.
With last month’s hiring of Kelley Warner as the new police chief, the Harrisonburg Police Department has 17 women police officers out of roughly 112 sworn positions, or about 15%. Warner is slated to start her new job on July 2.
She will be the city’s first woman police chief.
In Rockingham County, 27 of the 160 deputies, or roughly 17%, are women.
HPD Sgt. Chris Watson, who oversees the department’s hiring, said the profession has changed a lot since he started with HPD 19 years ago.
In those days, a woman with a badge was rare.
“There were very few,” Watson said. “We had two or three.”
Watson said that in the last three years, 36% of new hires have been women.
He said more are applying than in previous years.
“I think they are seeing that they have the same abilities as the males do,” he said, adding that women police officers can sometimes relate better to female victims.
Quesenberry agreed, saying that women can sometimes provide a different perspective than her male counterparts.
She started out on patrol and now works in the Community Resource Unit, helping set up community outreach events, including National Night Out.
“Women are typically more maternal,” she said, adding that it is often comforting to community members to see police officers who look like them. “It helps society to see all types of people in police work.”
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said women deputies, whether assigned to the jail or the patrol division, are critical to his agency.
“They are a tremendous asset,” Hutcheson said. “It’s the perspective they can provide. They have an ability to relate to people, and they bring a very calming nature.”
Sgt. April Piazza has 18 years of experience in law enforcement.
She started her career with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, then went to the Middle River Regional Jail in Verona and started with Rockingham County in 2006.
She now oversees court security.
As she climbed the ranks, Piazza said, she never felt different than her male colleagues.
“I really don’t see being a female as a downfall,” she said. “I’ve never had a problem.”
She said being a woman often comes in handy, especially when she gets a chance to talk to inmates. She said she often will make time to talk, listen to and sometimes give advice to those incarcerated.
“I will sit down with them,” she said. “Maybe it’s because I’m a mother. … It’s something I’d do for my own children. Sometimes, they just need an ear and they will talk to a female more.”
She said it’s exciting to see more women enter the police force and hopes more consider law enforcement as a career.
“I’m extremely passionate about my job. This is like a family to me,” Piazza said. “It would be beneficial to the profession for more women to step up.”
