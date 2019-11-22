BUCKINGHAM — It’s not totally clear whether East Rockingham just peaked at the right time or what exactly is going on with the Eagles.
“If you can put your finger on it or write a book about it, you’d probably make millions of dollars,” said East Rockingham coach Donnie Coleman. “They’re good young men and nobody ever wavered when we were 2-4, we stayed the course.”
Staying the course has now propelled the sixth-seeded Eagles into the Region 2B championship game for a second straight seasonafter a 41-17 victory over Buckingham County on Friday night in the region semifinals.
The Eagles got the job done with a monster night from senior Trenton Morris who rushed for 279 yards including two long touchdowns.
East Rockingham took control of the game midway through the third quarter, forcing a fumble inside the 5-yard line that led to a touchback. They then quickly turned that good fortune into points, a 14-point swing that changed the complexion of the game. Morris popped the ball out on the fumble and then ripped off a 53-yard touchdown a few plays later.
“We knew we had to come out strong,” Morris said. “We found the right moments and took over when we had to.”
From there, Nathan Rodriguez scored three touchdowns in the second half to help the Eagles blow the game open. East Rockingham just seemed to step on the gas after recovering that fumble and didn’t let off until putting on the reserves in the closing minutes.
The Eagles got the kind of start they were hoping for right out of the gate in the first half with the defense forcing at three and out and Morris getting loose for his first long touchdown run on East Rockingham’s first offensive play of the game, a 68-yard sprint around the left side.
“We started preparing for that on Monday, we have a vision for how we want the game to go and that’s a credit to the kids and their preparation,” Coleman said. “We felt like we belonged here and the kids prepared that way all week.”
The ground attack was locked in all night with Morris picking up solid blocking on the edge, allowing the Eagles to wear down the Knights who endured a series of injuries to key players like Demtrius Davis on top of being banged up coming into the game. It seemed each time Morris took off towards the sideline he picked up a key block and five or more yards. He wasn’t stopped for a loss on any of his 19 carries on the night.
“The whole offensive line did beautiful on that outside blocking, I can’t thank them enough,” Morris said.
The Eagles will take on top-seeded Stuarts Draft in the Region 2B title game next week at 7 p.m. at SDHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.