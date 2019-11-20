ELKTON — Standing in a room full of coaches from around the Bull Run District, Donnie Coleman said he struggled to explain the role Trenton Morris plays.
“I said, ‘We have a running back position, a linebacker position. We don’t have a football player position,’” the 10th-year East Rockingham coach said. “If they ever had that position added to the list, he’s the definition. He’s a jack of all trades on the field.”
On the roster, Morris, a senior, is listed as a running back and linebacker for the Eagles.
But when watching East Rock play this season, specifically during its current five-game winning streak, it’s evident the 6-foot, 200-pounder has done a little bit of everything.
“I’ve put it on my back a lot, but I also rely on the seniors and the whole team,” Morris said. “They’ve realized what we have to do to win and to succeed consistently. We’re all playing together, working together and bonding with each other on the field. We understand our coverages more and know that we have each other’s back on the field. It’s not just one person that’s carrying all the weight. It’s been a team effort, for sure.”
Sixth-seeded East Rock will travel to second-seeded Buckingham County on Friday for a Region 2B semifinal match with a spot in the regional championship on the line.
That’s an impressive feat for the Eagles, who after losing 20 seniors from a team that went to the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals for the first time in program history a year ago, had to rebuild.
Despite having a trio of senior captains back that played significant roles a year ago in Morris, Colton Dean and Tyce McNair, it was a struggle for East Rockingham early on.
The Eagles lost four of their first six games, which was their worst start since 2015.
“I really want the senior class to leave our name known at East Rockingham when the season is done,” Morris said. “I think we’re doing that now. Everyone knows us as the underdog team. Those first couple of games, we weren’t quite where we expected.”
The turnaround started with a 35-30 upset of rival Page County and was followed by three more convincing wins, including a rout of first-place Luray, to close out the year.
Then in last week’s 41-7 first-round blowout of Clarke County — the Bull Run District co-champions and a team that East Rockingham suffered a 42-7 loss to in late September — Morris completely took over and had the best game of his career.
“Trent is the type of kid that’s going to give it his all in everything he does,” Coleman said. “He’s your typical leader, successful young man. I didn’t think he could ramp it up anymore, but he did. You talk about an athlete being in the zone and they just stay there. He was in that zone on Friday night, for sure, in all three phases of the game. It was like everything he touched, he did it the right way. There was just no stopping him.”
It was Morris’ 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half that stood out as the biggest play, but the East Rockingham senior did far more than that Friday.
He finished with four total touchdowns in the game with two other scores coming on the ground and one coming on a 52-yard scoring reception from McNair late in the contest.
“Knowing that every game from now on could be your last game, I’ve kind of been just putting it all out on the field and seeing what happens from there,” said Morris, who leads the Eagles in rushing and receiving yards this year. “It’s been paying off. I’m going to keep giving it my all every game and hopefully we keep winning until the last game.”
After a 53-23 win over Luray, which entered that game with just one loss and unbeaten in the Bull Run, East Rock players mentioned playing with a “chip on our shoulder.”
That mentality from the players has been passed down from their senior captain.
“Trenton has always been focused and determined to prove to everyone what he’s all about,” said Dean, another senior captain for the Eagles. “That really gets the people around him pumped up and gives them confidence moving deeper into the playoffs. We both knew coming into this season that the leadership role would be passed down to us and he has taken it all really well. He knows what to say in tough situations and that’s what is going to help us be mentally and physically ready for whoever we play next.”
Dean, who also plays running back and linebacker, said having Morris by his side on the field this season has provided a sense of comfort and trust on both sides of the ball.
“Since we have known each other for so long and grew up together, it is a whole lot easier to play beside each other,” said Dean, who has 755 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. “I know that the guy beside me on the same page. He’s always going 110 percent and makes me want to go even more than that. We all know how much these last couple of weeks mean to us and know that we have to take it one game at a time.”
This season, Morris has 110 carries for 1,044 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has 34 catches for 539 yards and seven scores and has two kickoff returns for touchdowns.
The East Rockingham senior also serves as the Eagles’ leading tackler on defense.
“He’s one of the most serious kids I’ve met,” Coleman said. “Everything he does has a purpose or a plan. It’s amazing how structured everything is in the young man’s life. It has translated to the football field. Trent isn’t necessarily a vocal leader. He can do that, but he’s more of a lead-by-example type of guy. On Friday, he definitely did that.”
The type of commitment to improving that Morris has shown is contagious, Coleman said, and it’s something his East Rockingham teammates have grown to appreciate.
“It’s paid off with how we’re doing now,” Morris said. “We’ve definitely had a chip on our shoulder. The guys were getting tired of getting pushed around a little bit and I was tired of being pushed around. We definitely stepped up and did what we had to do. We made some noise and now people are having second thoughts about East Rockingham.”
Morris, who has played basketball and ran track and field before in his high school career, spends a lot of his time away from the field in the weight room or outdoors.
Two years ago, the Eagles senior said he climbed Mount Saint Helens — an active stratovolcano located in Skamania County, Washington — and then hiked the Half Dome, a granite dome in Yosemite National Park, California, this past summer.
But despite all of his physical accomplishments, it’s his experience paying off.
“We’ve all been there,” Morris said of East Rockingham’s experience this postseason. “We know that you have to leave it all on the field or you’re done. They’ve really stepped up and I couldn’t be more proud of our team and what we’ve done so far this season.”
Moving forward, Morris said he’ll continue to do whatever is necessary for the Eagles.
Whether that’s catching passes, running over defenders, making big plays on special teams or stopping the run on defense, the East Rockingham senior said he’s willing.
And in the end, Morris said he hopes the final result is a lasting legacy in the halls of ERHS, no matter what position he’s remembered most at once he leaves.
“Now that we’re making some noise, people are starting to turn their head and give it a second look,” Morris said. “I think people are going to remember how we finished. That’s what we’re playing for now. We want to finish this thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.