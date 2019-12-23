ELKTON — East Rockingham forward Tyler Nickel admitted that he didn’t play his best in a loss to Broadway last week and that provided motivation for the rematch Monday.
“It definitely played a role,” said the Eagles sophomore standout. “You go up there and lose in a game that we know we definitely didn’t play our best in. That’s even more frustrating. I want to win bad every single game, but I did want it a little bit more tonight.”
The motivation worked as Nickel scored a game-high 32 points and had some key stops defensively down the stretch to help East Rockingham hold off the Gobblers for a thrilling 56-53 non-district victory in boys basketball action in Elkton.
The win avenged the only loss of the season thus far for the Eagles.
“We were just trying to be physical,” East Rockingham fifth-year coach Carey Keyes said. “That was our game plan. We thought they were more physical than us the other night. We wanted to go inside and try to get some buckets down there. I thought we did a good job of that, thought we really went strong inside.”
After jumping out to a 12-point lead in the opening quarter behind 11 points from Nickel, the Eagles slowly saw their lead dwindle through the next two frames.
Broadway closed the second quarter on a 13-3 run that cut the halftime deficit to four and used a trio of 3s from Caleb Williams in the third to take its first lead of the game.
“This was two teams that wanted it bad,” Gobblers veteran coach Dwight Walton said. “They came out and hit us a little harder out of the start, definitely showed that they wanted to make a bit of a statement tonight. I thought we kept our composure, though, and walked ourselves back into it and then we made a heck of a game out of it.”
The teams continued to exchange blows from there before Nickel went on a personal 8-0 run to extend the Eagles’ lead to 50-40 with 4:17 remaining in the game.
But Williams scored five points, Jaxson Jameson hit a bucket late and Nate Tinnell got one off an ERHS turnover to make it 56-53 with 11.5 seconds remaining.
After Kyle Evick and Tyce McNair went a combined 0-for-4 from the free-throw line, Jameson’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer rimmed out and handed the Eagles the win.
“What a basketball game,” Keyes said. “I can’t say enough about Broadway and Coach Walton and his team. They kept battling back. They would not quit, would not go away.”
One of the biggest moments in the fourth quarter came when the Gobblers were handed a technical with a three-point lead early in the fourth. But Walton wasn’t clear why the “T” was called.
As Walton tried to talk to the official about what exactly the call was, he said he was ordered to remain seated on the Broadway bench for the remainder of the contest.
“I don’t like sitting over there on that bench, but I thought our kids did a good job,” Walton said. “I typically don’t have to sit down, but I thought they did a good job controlling things without me up there chomping at them the entire time.”
One week after playing a big role in holding Nickel to just 11 points in the Gobblers’ win, Williams stepped up offensively Monday as he caught fire from 3-point range.
Williams finished with a game-high 21 points, including four 3s, in the victory.
“He’s getting a little better bounce to him,” Walton said of Williams, who had ACL surgery in the offseason. “He’s not where he’s going to be in another month. He’s tough. When you have Tyler Nickel guarding you with those long arms and you’re able to get the 3 off — I mean he didn’t second guess his shots. He got in a rhythm. He’s not 100 percent yet, but he’s headed in a direction that is going to be awesome for this club.”
Ben Alderfer added 12 points off the bench for Broadway (6-2) while Tinnell finished with eight, Gage Williford had seven and Wesley Delawder chipped in with four.
“We’re turning a corner to where I want to be defensively,” Walton said. “We’ve kind of found who we are a little more defensively and how hard we have to work as a group to be able to defend good teams like East Rock. Back-to-back games have been kind of ideal because it’s brought the best out of us.
“They showed me the type of team we’re going to be the rest of the way. We’ve made that step forward. We’re not at our peak, by any means. We have things to get better at. But if they’re willing to get better, we can be a really interesting team.”
Praise for the Gobblers came in waves from the Eagles’ locker room following the game.
Despite finding much more success offensively Monday, Nickel said Broadway makes it tough to get in a rhythm and place with a toughness that makes it hard to beat.
“They’re really well-coached,” he said. “They have a good game plan, good scheme. They’re disciplined and they have guys that you can tell work on their skills. They work well together. They’re a very tight-knit group. You can tell that and they play like that.”
That’s exactly why Keyes was happy to see East Rock (6-1) come out with a win, regardless of some ill-timed mistakes down the stretch and some struggles offensively.
“Playing them is a regional-playoff type of game,” Keyes said. “It’s not always going to be pretty. It’s going to be a possession game. You have to get stops, have to get rebounds, have to execute your sets and get shots when they’re defending hard. You don’t have a lot of movement. I’m really proud of our guys. They really battled hard.”
While Nickel had extra motivation on Monday, he said it was also a stepping stone.
The Eagles have now survived two late-game comebacks from quality opponents in Rockingham County rivals Broadway and Spotswood at different points early in the season.
According to the ERHS standout, that’s what’s needed to be successful in the long run.
“It says a lot about our toughness and our grit, which I love,” Nickel said. “Tonight, we made some mistakes that we don’t usually make. We had some specific situations down the stretch that we will improve on later down the road. We didn’t do all that we could, but it was enough to get the win and that’s all I can ask for.”
