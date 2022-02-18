MOUNT CRAWFORD — Jim Harrold asked, “What woman do you know drives a white pickup truck and lives in a church?”
The answer is his wife, Paula Harrold.
Paula, Jim and their grandson live in a renovated circa 1841 Baptist church off of the Mount Crawford exit of Interstate 81. The kicker: It’s also home to an art store, Dream Haven Studio.
Paula Harrold said that when she bought the vacant property around 2004, there was 8 feet of brush in the yard, the light fixtures were falling out of the ceiling, and the windows were so dirty they could not be seen out of.
“And I bought it anyway,” she said with a laugh. “People said I lost my marbles. We know where my marbles are. There was a crack in the threshold of the front door, and I dropped a handful of marbles in it and I put mortar over the crack, and I’m like my marbles [are right there].”
Now, the building is home to art from seven local vendors, including Paula and Jim, and features glasswork, garden art and photography. Most of the main floor of the building is the store, and the other section is rooms for their home. With the help of her brother, Paula Harrold built a freestanding loft that overlooks the store.
“This building was blood, sweat and tears,” she said. “Elbow grease is what put this here.”
For most of her life, art was something she did on the side, Paula Harrold said. A self-described “hippie child,” she said she always wanted to live in an old barn or church.
“After I’ve done a piece of artwork, very, very few pieces do I want to keep,” she said. “I rarely ever keep a piece of artwork or something I’ve made. It’s not about having it. … It is about being able to go from your head to your hands to what you’ve made.”
In art — and in life — things can take a different route, Harrold said. It is OK if what originally was planned shifts into something else. Some of her art includes revamping furniture or making dresses out of men’s dress shirts.
“Plan B may be what it was meant to be,” she said.
Deb Grathwol, of Bridgewater, saw a sign for Dream Haven while headed to the Green Valley Book Fair. Curious, she decided to check it out, and said she “just fell in love with the place.”
“As an artist, to be able to do something like that was amazing to me,” Grathwol said.
Grathwol and her sister, Carol, have sold “garden art” — repurposed plates and glassware for outdoor decor — at Dream Haven since 2020. She said it doesn’t matter whether she comes to the store as a customer or a vendor, she always feels stimulated when entering the store.
“I have a creative urge I want to give expression to at different times,” Grathwol said.
She appreciates the fact that Dream Haven is local and supports local artists. Dream Haven only allows one vendor for each type of artwork, promoting diversity of different works, Harrold said.
From a vendor’s point of view, Harrold serves as a mentor — encouraging, supportive and “just a great person to know and work with,” Grathwol said.
“She has such an artist's eye for everything,” Grathwol said.
Harrold said she was most proud of the fact that she bought into a vacant building, church and historical site and finished what she started. Dream Haven is open Tuesday through Saturday, aligning with the Green Valley Book Fair schedule.
“What’s a dream? And what’s a haven?” she asked. “It’s a safe place to dream.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.