MOUNT JACKSON — A more than $4 million project to improve the town’s wastewater treatment plant is set for completion by September 2024.
The Mount Jackson Town Council on Jan. 10 awarded the contract for the project to Patterson Construction Co., of Fredericksburg. Patterson was one of the primary contractors on Mount Jackson’s water plant project that was finished last year.
The company’s winning bid for the wastewater treatment plant project totals $4,044,444.
“We’re lining up the contract now,” Town Manager Neil Showalter said by phone on Wednesday. “We had four qualified bidders. The highest bid was $4,679,000.”
Mount Jackson’s wastewater treatment plant stands along the north fork of the Shenandoah River and is about 1 1/2 miles east of Town Hall.
In 2008, the plant underwent a complete rebuild to meet all nitrate and phosphorus removal requirements of the state Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) as part of the Chesapeake Bay Cleanup Program.
In the upcoming project, a large concrete equalization basin, along with new and improved pipes, will be added to the plant.
“We’re looking for ways to improve the way we treat wastewater here in town and reduce pollutants,” Showalter said. “We will add the equalization basin so we can properly apply chemicals to treat the wastewater.”
In addition, “We have a DEQ permit that we operate under, and our operation is within the permitted parameters, but we want to increase the amount of wastewater that can be introduced to the plant,” he said. “As the population grows and businesses and commercial firms are added to the town, we try to anticipate that growth and be able to handle it.”
The plant’s existing treatment capacity of 700,000 gallons per day should increase to well more than 1 million gallons per day once the equalization basin is completed, Showalter said. He said that on most days, the plant uses about 70-80% of its current capacity.
The upcoming plant project will be paid for by a combination of grants, loans and American Rescue Plan Act money. Mount Jackson officials are awaiting word on the town’s grant and loan funding applications with state and federal authorities before the final funding combination is determined, according to Showalter.
Mount Jackson has a population of about 2,100 residents, and every home and business in the town is hooked up to town water and sewer lines. Showalter said Mount Jackson has about 800 billable service addresses.
The town’s current sewer rate for both residential and commercial customers is $13.69 per thousand gallons of wastewater.
Other than changes stemming from the consumer price index (CPI), which tracks the rate of change in inflation, Showalter said town officials do not anticipate any unusual or large sewer rate increases being implemented as a result of the completion of the wastewater treatment plant project.
“We anticipate capital expenditures when we build our rate structure,” Showalter said. “We generally limit our increases to the CPI each year.”
